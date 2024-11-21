Adam Henrique News: Records assist in loss

Henrique notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Henrique has a goal and three assists over his last seven contests. It's moderate production, but it beats the 10-game slump that came before. The 34-year-old center has five points, 33 shots on net, 17 hits, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances. Henrique is locked into a third-line role, so his offense is likely to remain uninspiring for large portions of the campaign.