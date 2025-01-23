Adam Henrique News: Scores in blowout win

Henrique scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Henrique ended a five-game point drought Thursday. The 34-year-old has gone 22 contests without an assist, but he's scored four times over his last nine outings while filling a third-line role. For the season, Henrique has added limited depth scoring with seven goals, 14 points, 70 shots on net, 32 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 48 appearances.