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Adam Henrique News: Supplies pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Henrique recorded two assists and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Henrique picked up the lone helper on Vasily Podkolzin's goal in the first period before later sliding his second primary assist of the game on Max Jones' game-winning goal. Overall, Henrique is up to 10 assists, 12 points, 74 shots on net and 62 blocked shots across 52 games this season. With Leon Draisaitl (lower body) set to miss the remainder of the regular season, Henrique stepped up in a more offensive role Tuesday, opposed to his usual defensive style. While the 36-year-old center will likely stay in a bottom-six role for the remainder of the regular season, he could see an uptick in production if his first game since Draisaitl's absence is an indicator of what's to come.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
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