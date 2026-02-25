Adam Henrique News: Taken off LTIR
Henrique (undisclosed) will be activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game in Anaheim, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.
Henrique hasn't played since Jan. 6 due to the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Henrique will probably center the fourth line Wednesday. Edmonton is projected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed) is slated to be the team's only scratch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 50078 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 16: Best Bets and Parlay Tips132 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8140 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights149 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, June 14256 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Henrique See More