Adam Henrique News: Taken off LTIR

Henrique (undisclosed) will be activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game in Anaheim, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Henrique hasn't played since Jan. 6 due to the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Henrique will probably center the fourth line Wednesday. Edmonton is projected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed) is slated to be the team's only scratch.