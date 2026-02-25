Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Taken off LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Henrique (undisclosed) will be activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game in Anaheim, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Henrique hasn't played since Jan. 6 due to the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. Henrique will probably center the fourth line Wednesday. Edmonton is projected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and Kasperi Kapanen (undisclosed) is slated to be the team's only scratch.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
