Adam Henrique News: Tallies shorthanded goal

Henrique scored a shorthanded goal on his lone shot attempt in Saturday's 3-1 win against the Hurricanes.

Henrique opened scoring Saturday with his eighth goal of the season and 17th overall point in 59 total appearances. The 35-year-old's performance has taken a step down from last season, when he tied his career best with 51 points. Henrique should continue to center Edmonton's third line and see an occasional chunk of power-play time for the rest of the season.