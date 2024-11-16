Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Tickles twine in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Henrique scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The goal was Henrique's second of the campaign, with his other coming back on Oct. 15 versus the Flyers. The 34-year-old center has two points over his last four contests, but his third-line role hasn't been conducive to generating consistent offense. He's at three points, 28 shots, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 18 outings this season.

Adam Henrique
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now