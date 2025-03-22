Fantasy Hockey
Adam Henrique headshot

Adam Henrique News: Tickles twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Henrique scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Henrique tallied at 14:30 of the first period to open the scoring. The 35-year-old center is poised for a larger role in the short term, filling in on the second line while both Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) are out. Henrique snapped a nine-game slump with his goal Saturday, and he's now at nine goals, nine assists, two power-play points, 87 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-4 rating through 69 appearances this season.

