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Adam Jiricek News: Five-point eruption for Brantford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jiricek scored twice and added three assists in OHL Brantford's 6-5 overtime win over Sudbury in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Jiricek had been limited to one assist over the first two games of the playoffs before this eruption. The Blues prospect broke out with 59 points in 55 regular-season outings this season. He's poised to continue his strong scoring contributions as the Bulldogs battle during the postseason. They're one win away from advancing to the second round of the OHL playoffs.

Adam Jiricek
St. Louis Blues
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