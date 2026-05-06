Adam Jiricek headshot

Adam Jiricek News: Heading to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Jiricek was assigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

Jiricek spent this season with OHL Brantford, where he recorded 19 goals, 40 assists and 33 PIM across 55 regular-season appearances. The team's run in the OHL playoffs has now concluded, so Jiricek will join Springfield in the midst of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Adam Jiricek
St. Louis Blues
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