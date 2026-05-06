Adam Jiricek News: Heading to AHL
Jiricek was assigned to AHL Springfield on Wednesday.
Jiricek spent this season with OHL Brantford, where he recorded 19 goals, 40 assists and 33 PIM across 55 regular-season appearances. The team's run in the OHL playoffs has now concluded, so Jiricek will join Springfield in the midst of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
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