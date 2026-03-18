Adam Jiricek News: Posts three points in OHL win

Jiricek scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Brantford's 5-2 win over Niagara on Wednesday.

Jiricek has three goals and five assists over seven outings in March. The defenseman is up to 18 goals and 57 points through 54 appearances this season, to go with a plus-30 rating and 156 shots on net. The Blues prospect will likely be in the AHL for 2026-27.