Adam Jiricek News: Pots pair in OHL loss
Jiricek scored twice in OHL Brantford's 5-3 loss to Barrie in Game 2 on Friday.
Jiricek is up to seven goals and 18 points across 10 playoff contests. This was his sixth multi-point effort of the postseason, including each of his last three outings. Jiricek should continue to provide some scoring pop from the blue line as Brantford battles for a spot in the final round of the OHL's postseason.
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