Adam Jiricek News: Three points for Brantford in win

Jiricek scored twice and added an assist in OHL Brantford's 5-4 win over Brampton on Wednesday.

Jiricek ended a 17-game goal drought with this effort. He accumulated 12 helpers in that span. The Blues prospect has 15 goals, 48 points and a plus-22 rating through 46 appearances while playing a leading role on the blue line of one of the OHL's top teams.