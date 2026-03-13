Adam Klapka News: Adds assist in win
Klapka notched an assist and six hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
Klapka has earned two helpers over seven contests in March. The 25-year-old forward is filling a bottom-six role with minimal power-play usage, so he isn't exactly in a position to pile up points, especially on a low-scoring team. Klapka has 14 points, 65 shots on net, 247 hits, 42 blocked shots, 97 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 64 outings this season, offering physicality and little else.
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