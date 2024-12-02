Fantasy Hockey
Adam Klapka headshot

Adam Klapka News: Assigned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 11:20am

Klapka was returned to AHL Calgary on Monday.

Klapka hasn't earned a point in six NHL appearances this season while posting seven shots on goal, seven blocked shots and 20 hits. He has five goals and three assists in seven minor-league outings during the 2024-25 campaign. The Flames recalled Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr from AHL Calgary on Monday while placing Justin Kirkland (lower body) on injured reserve.

Adam Klapka
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
