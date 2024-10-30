Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Adam Klapka headshot

Adam Klapka News: Headed back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Klapka was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Klapka's demotion comes as Samuel Honzek (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. In his five NHL games this season, the 24-year-old Klapka failed to register a point while notching six shots, 18 hits and eight PIM. While the Czech winger can certainly add some value in the hits category, he doesn't offer enough offensive upside to warrant utilizing him in most formats.

Adam Klapka
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now