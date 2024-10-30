Adam Klapka News: Headed back to minors

Klapka was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Klapka's demotion comes as Samuel Honzek (upper body) was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. In his five NHL games this season, the 24-year-old Klapka failed to register a point while notching six shots, 18 hits and eight PIM. While the Czech winger can certainly add some value in the hits category, he doesn't offer enough offensive upside to warrant utilizing him in most formats.