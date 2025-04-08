Adam Klapka News: Lights the lamp Monday

Klapka netted a goal, tallied three shots on net and dished out six hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Klapka's goal was the first of the game for Calgary who went scoreless in the first two periods. His twine finder leveled the game at one apiece before the Flames would score two more goals later in the period to seal the win. Overall, the 24-year-old winger is up to four goals, six points and 91 hits in 26 appearances this season. While Klapka spent the majority of 2024 in the AHL, he's been with the Flames throughout February and March. He's become a factor offensively down the stretch with five points in his last eight games. His consistency from a fourth-line role is rare, giving him a bright future as a part of Calgary's forward group for next season. Klapka has added fantasy value in banger leagues as he's averaging three and a half hits per game this season.