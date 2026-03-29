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Adam Klapka News: Nets late power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Klapka scored a power-play goal on three shots and added five PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Klapka's goal came at 19:52 of the third period to give the Flames some extra insurance. The 25-year-old doesn't regularly get power-play time, so this is unlikely to lead to a significant boost in offense over the remainder of the season. It was his first goal since Jan. 17 versus the Islanders. The hulking winger has six goals, 16 points, 71 shots on net, 267 hits, 106 PIM, 46 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 71 appearances this season.

Adam Klapka
Calgary Flames
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