Adam Klapka News: Pots goal Thursday

Klapka scored a goal on four shots and added eight hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Klapka showed a glimpse of what he's capable of in this contest, providing a physical edge with a little scoring touch as well. He saw 13:46 of ice time, picking up ice time after Jakob Pelletier was pulled from the game due to an impending trade. The goal was Klapka's first at the NHL level this season, and he's added 11 shots on net, 10 PIM and 29 hits across eight appearances. The Flames' trade with the Flyers brought in Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, so there's no guarantee Klapka will stick in the NHL for the long run, though it's possible Clark Bishop gets sent down if the team wants to clear a roster spot.