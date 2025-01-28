Adam Klapka News: Recalled from minors

Klapka was promoted from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Klapka will be replacing Rory Kerins, who was sent down to the minors Monday, on the Flames' NHL roster. Whether Klapka actually gets into Tuesday's matchup with Washington ahead of Clark Bishop or Andrei Kuzmenko remains to be seen. For his part, the 24-year-old Klapka has been having a strong season in the minors, racking up 13 goals and 12 assists in 29 games for the Wranglers.