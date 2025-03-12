Adam Klapka News: Recalled Wednesday

Klapka was summoned by Calgary on Wednesday.

Klapka has a goal in 13 appearances with the Flames in 2024-25. He's also collected 14 goals and 26 points across 33 outings with AHL Calgary this campaign. Barring a currently unrevealed injury or illness, the Flames have 13 healthy forwards with Klapka on the roster, which gives them the flexibility to make one of them a scratch Wednesday versus Vancouver.