Adam Klapka News: Records pair of helpers

Klapka notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Klapka set up goals by Joel Farabee and Yegor Sharangovich in the second period. The 25-year-old Klapka has four points over his last nine outings and remains a strong source of physicality. The winger is at 18 points, 76 shots on net, 283 hits, 110 PIM, 48 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 75 appearances this season.