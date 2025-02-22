Adam Klapka News: Summoned from AHL

Klapka was recalled from AHL Calgary on Friday.

Calgary returned Yan Kuznetsov to the minors in a corresponding move. Klapka has one goal, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 42 hits across 12 NHL outings this season. According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Klapka was an extra forward during Saturday's practice, indicating he could be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup versus San Jose.