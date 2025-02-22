Fantasy Hockey
Adam Klapka headshot

Adam Klapka News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Klapka was recalled from AHL Calgary on Friday.

Calgary returned Yan Kuznetsov to the minors in a corresponding move. Klapka has one goal, 16 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 42 hits across 12 NHL outings this season. According to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Klapka was an extra forward during Saturday's practice, indicating he could be a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup versus San Jose.

