Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Larsson (illness) will be a game-time decision against Ottawa on Saturday, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.

With Larsson and Ryan Lindgren feeling under the weather, Cale Fleury and Josh Mahura could enter the lineup against the Senators. The 33-year-old Larsson has five goals, 19 points, 67 shots on net, 128 blocked shots and 82 hits across 61 appearances this season.

Adam Larsson
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Larsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adam Larsson See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
336 days ago