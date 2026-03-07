Adam Larsson Injury: Dealing with illness

Larsson (illness) will be a game-time decision against Ottawa on Saturday, per Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network.

With Larsson and Ryan Lindgren feeling under the weather, Cale Fleury and Josh Mahura could enter the lineup against the Senators. The 33-year-old Larsson has five goals, 19 points, 67 shots on net, 128 blocked shots and 82 hits across 61 appearances this season.