Adam Larsson Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Larsson is dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, and head coach Dan Bylsma said the team will "have to see how it reacts," Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Larsson is questionable at best to play Monday versus the Devils. The Kraken seem likely to call up an extra blueliner from AHL Coachella Valley as insurance prior to that contest. Ryker Evans would likely pick up extra ice time to help cover Larsson's potential absence.