Adam Larsson Injury: Exits with injury
Larsson (undisclosed) will not finish Saturday's game versus the Oilers.
The nature of Larsson's injury was not revealed, but he was hurt late in the second period. If the 32-year-old defenseman is forced to miss time, the Kraken will likely need to make a roster move. Gustav Olofsson or Cale Fleury are usually the team's top options to summon from AHL Coachella Valley when there's an injury concern for the NHL defense corps.
