Adam Larsson News: Bags helper Saturday

Larsson produced an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Larsson has a goal, four assists, a plus-7 rating, 12 shots on net and eight blocked shots over his last five contests. The 32-year-old kept his warm stretch going when he set up an Andre Burakovsky tally in the first period. The helper was Larsson's 20th of the season, a level he's reached just twice before in his career. He's at 27 points -- second only to his career-high 33 from 2022-23 -- and he's added 104 shots on net, 97 hits, 138 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 77 appearances in 2024-25.