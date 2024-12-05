Fantasy Hockey
Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson News: Ends slump with two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Larsson recorded two assists, two hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Larsson had gone 21 contests without a point entering Thursday. He had 27 hits, 41 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in that span, serving as an effective defensive presence despite the lack of offense. For the season, he's at five points, 43 shots, 59 blocks, 37 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 27 appearances in a top-pairing role.

Adam Larsson
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
