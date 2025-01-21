Fantasy Hockey
Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson News: Goal, assist in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Larsson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Larsson's third-period tally was the game-winner, and he also helped out on a Jared McCann empty-netter. With four points over his last four contests, Larsson is having one of his best stretches of the season. He's up to three goals, 12 points, 65 shots on net, 60 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 48 outings overall while playing a shutdown role on Seattle's top defensive pairing.

