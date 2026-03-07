Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Larsson (illness) is slated to play versus the Senators on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Larsson was one of three players named that were battling an illness, but the defenseman is poised to play through any lingering issues. He's missed just one game in his five seasons with the Kraken. The defenseman will be paired with Vince Dunn as usual for Saturday's game.

Adam Larsson
Seattle Kraken
