Adam Larsson News: Stuck in scoring slump

Larsson was held off the scoresheet for the 16th straight game in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Larsson is a top-four defenseman who plays in a shutdown role, so it's not unusual for him to have long stretches without offense. This is a pretty bad slump even in that context, though he also opened last year on a 13-game drought and ended the 2023-24 campaign with no points over his last 20 outings. Overall, the 32-year-old has three points, 32 shots on net, 31 hits, 43 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 21 contests this season.