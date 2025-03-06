Adam Larsson News: Tallies early in loss

Larsson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Larsson has scored in back-to-back games and has five points over his last seven contests. The 32-year-old defenseman can't keep up that pace for the rest of the season, and considering he's gone eight games without logging multiple hits, he's not doing enough physically to entice fantasy managers in deep formats. The blueliner has five goals, 17 points, 79 shots on net, 120 blocked shots, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating across 63 appearances.