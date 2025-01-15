Fantasy Hockey
Adam Larsson headshot

Adam Larsson News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 8:19am

Larsson collected two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Both helpers came in the third period as the Kraken rallied from a 2-1 deficit. It was Larsson's first multi-point performance since he erupted for three assists Dec. 5 against the Islanders. However, in between those efforts, the veteran blueliner managed just two points (one goal and one assist) in 17 contests with 32 blocked shots, 19 hits, 16 shots on net and a minus-6 rating.

Adam Larsson
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
