Adam Lowry headshot

Adam Lowry Injury: Designated for IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Lowry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Considering Lowry was deemed week-to-week by head coach Scott Arniel on Wednesday, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him landing on injured reserve. Additionally, the extra roster spot will allow the Jets to activate Mason Appleton (lower body) off IR ahead of Wednesday's clash with Colorado.

Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets
