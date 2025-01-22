Adam Lowry Injury: Is week-to-week
Lowry (upper body) is week-to-week, coach Scott Arniel told Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Wednesday.
Lowry left Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah because of the injury. He has 11 goals, 26 points, 88 hits and 41 blocks in 48 appearances in 2024-25. The loss of Lowry might be partially offset by Mason Appleton (lower body), who is close to returning and might draw into the lineup Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now