Adam Lowry

Adam Lowry Injury: Is week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 12:00pm

Lowry (upper body) is week-to-week, coach Scott Arniel told Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press on Wednesday.

Lowry left Monday's 5-2 loss to Utah because of the injury. He has 11 goals, 26 points, 88 hits and 41 blocks in 48 appearances in 2024-25. The loss of Lowry might be partially offset by Mason Appleton (lower body), who is close to returning and might draw into the lineup Wednesday.

Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets
