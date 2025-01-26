Fantasy Hockey
Adam Lowry Injury: Likely out through break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Head coach Scott Arniel said Sunday that he doesn't expect Lowry (upper body) to return until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Lowry will travel with the Jets on their upcoming three-game road trip, but he'll likely require several more weeks before he's in the mix to return to game action. Over 48 appearances this year before sustaining his injury, Lowry tallied 11 goals, 15 assists, 88 hits, 41 blocked shots and 14 PIM while averaging 15:24 of ice time.

