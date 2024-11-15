Adam Lowry News: Deposits goal in loss

Lowry scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

While the Jets took their second loss of the season, Lowry was able to snap a three-game point drought. This was his first goal since Oct. 20 versus the Penguins. Lowry is up to three tallies, 12 points, 24 shots on net, 27 hits, 12 blocked shots, nine PIM and a plus-13 rating over 17 contests. He's centering the third line and scoring at a career-best rate, including a 12.5 shooting percentage, though the veteran tends to be more of a selective shooter in the offensive zone.