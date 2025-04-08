Adam Lowry News: Fills empty cage

Lowry scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Lowry tacked on the final goal with nine seconds left in the third period. He's scored twice and added two assists over his last seven contests to find a little more offense late in the season following a six-game skid. The 32-year-old center is up to 16 goals, a new career high, while adding 17 assists, 96 shots on net, 129 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 70 outings.