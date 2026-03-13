Adam Lowry News: Garners assist Thursday

Lowry logged an assist and six hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Lowry set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal to tie the game at 3-3 in the third period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Lowry, who has gone 19 contests without a goal. He has six assists and 22 shots on net in that span. For the season, the veteran center is at just 17 points with 56 shots on net, 110 hits, 34 blocked shots and 21 PIM over 52 appearances in a middle-six role.