Adam Lowry News: Nets game-winner Tuesday

Lowry scored the game-winning goal, added two shots and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

This was Lowry's second straight game with a goal. He's scored six times over 13 contests dating back to Nov. 23 -- the third-line center continues to chip in with a little offense. For the season, he has nine goals, including a career-high four game-winners, while adding 11 assists, 48 shots on net, 66 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 33 appearances. He has now reached the 20-point mark in nine of his 11 NHL campaigns, and he's on pace for a career year in 2024-25.