Adam Lowry News: Nets goal Saturday

Lowry scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Lowry found the back of the net with a wrist shot midway through the second period, but that would be all the offense the Jets would muster in the entire game. It was a disappointing effort from Winnipeg as a whole, but at least Lowry managed to crack the scoresheet for the third time in his last five appearances. He has two goals and one assist in that span, though the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, as well as his role as a bottom-six forward, certainly limit his upside going forward.