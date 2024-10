Lowry posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Lowry helped out on the first of Nino Niederreiter's two tallies in the game. Offense isn't the focus of Lowry's game, but he's been pretty good with two goals, three assists and 11 shots on net over seven appearances. The shutdown center has added 12 hits and a plus-6 rating while often playing bigger minutes than his third-line role would suggest.