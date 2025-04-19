Adam Lowry News: Pots empty-netter Saturday

Lowry scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 1.

While the Jets' top line did much of the work, Lowry took care of business late with the empty-netter to seal the win. The 32-year-old has earned three goals and three assists, as well as 17 shots on net and 25 hits over his last 11 outings. Lowry's work is likely to be more defensive in nature during the playoffs, as he's the Jets' top shutdown center. That said, he had 34 points over 73 regular-season contests for his third straight season over the 30-point mark, so he can still chip in some depth scoring.