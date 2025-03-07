Adam Lowry News: Pots goal in win

Lowry scored a goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The tally was Lowry's first point in seven appearances since he returned from an eight-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old center stretched the Jets' lead to 4-0 midway through the second period. Lowry has 12 goals and 27 points over 55 appearances, and if he can get some momentum on offense, he should cross the 30-point threshold for the third year in a row. He's added 76 shots on net, 102 hits, 47 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-17 rating this season in a middle-six role.