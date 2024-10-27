Adam Lowry News: Provides pair of helpers

Lowry logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

One of Lowry's helpers came on a shorthanded goal by Kyle Connor in the first period. This was Lowry's first multi-point effort since Opening Night, but he has been consistent as a depth scorer for the undefeated Jets. The center has two goals, five helpers, 13 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating over eight appearances. While he'll rarely see power-play time, he gets enough ice time and adds strong non-scoring numbers in a middle-six role to earn a look in fantasy.