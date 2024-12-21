Adam Lowry News: Puts up helper

Lowry notched an assist, three shots on goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Wild.

Lowry is up to four goals and two assists over 11 appearances in December. That's right in line with his work for the season as a whole -- he's at 21 points, 52 shots on net, 66 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 35 appearances. Lowry is on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career and remains a steady all-around presence on the Jets' third line.