Adam Lowry News: Scores, dishes out three hits

Lowry scored a goal and recorded three hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lowry found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 17, when he scored in a 4-3 road win over the Sharks, and he also snapped a four-game pointless drought with this outing. Lowry has been very productive given his bottom-six role, as he's notched 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) across 40 contests.