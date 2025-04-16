Adam Lowry News: Set to play against Ducks

Lowry (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale versus Anaheim.

Lowry will be back in action after getting the night off against Edmonton on Sunday. In his last nine games, the 32-year-old St. Louis native has generated two goals and three helpers to go with 15 shots, 20 hits and seven blocks. Lowry figures to slide back into his usual third-line center role but shouldn't be expected to see time with the man advantage.