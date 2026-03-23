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Adam Lowry News: Tallies in Sunday's shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Lowry scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Lowry ended a 24-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He had seven assists, 26 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-5 rating in that span. Lowry remains a key part of the Jets' middle six as a defensive presence. He has accumulated five goals, 19 points, 61 shots on net, 119 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 58 appearances this season.

Adam Lowry
Winnipeg Jets
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