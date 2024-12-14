Adam Lowry News: Tallies in win

Lowry scored a goal on one shot, blocked two shots and delivered one hit in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Lowry, who entered the contest with just three points over the last nine outings, finished a feed from Nino Niederreiter late in the first period to give Winnipeg its first lead of the game. It was the third-line center's eighth goal on 46 shots this season, giving him a career-best 17.4 shooting percentage.