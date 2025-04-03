Adam Lowry News: Tallies in win

Lowry scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Lowry has a goal and two assists over his last five contests, a good stretch to shake off the six-game slump that came before it. The 32-year-old is up to 15 goals on the year, matching his career-high total from 2016-17. He's added 17 helpers, 93 shots on net, 126 hits, 56 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 68 appearances. He continues to handle middle-six minutes, but his lack of power-play time means he probably won't do much more than he has lately on offense.